Chinese companies, banks no longer afraid of secondary sanctions — envoy

MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. Chinese businesses and financial institutions are no longer afraid of secondary sanctions, Russian presidential envoy for relations with international organizations for reaching sustainable development goals Boris Titov said in an interview with TASS.

"Today, I think, many of the barriers that previously existed will be lifted. Fear of sanctions is fading: our LNG (liquefied natural gas - TASS), despite the sanctions, is unloading smoothly in Chinese ports, and the same applies to oil shipments. We hope this will also affect the financial sector," he said. "It is important to note that Chinese companies and banks are increasingly less responsive to sanctions, while we stopped paying attention to them long ago," Titov added.

Asked about allowing Alipay and WeChat to operate in Russia, and the Fast Payment System and Mir cards to operate in China, he noted that, if desired, "a lot is technically feasible," but the task is "not simple." "It's certainly not a quick process: we need to develop compatible data exchange protocols, build a local server infrastructure for data processing, and so on," Titov added.

"Chinese banks will gradually stop fearing secondary sanctions and begin to consider what's more important: trade with countries in the Global South or the risks associated with the dollar," the official said. "When these restrictions are lifted, work on both the Fast Payment System and Mir cards will accelerate. We are ready - both businesses and people, but here, of course, a lot depends on the state, since there are risks that cannot always be predicted," he stressed.