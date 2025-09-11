Passenger traffic at Moscow-based airports down by 6.34%, to 7.3 mln people in July

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. The airports of the Moscow air hub served 7.296 million people in July 2025, which is 6.34% less than a year earlier, according to data from the Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya).

In particular, the passenger traffic at Vnukovo airport decreased by 3.6% year-on-year to 1.594 million people in July.

Passenger traffic at Domodedovo Airport decreased by 15.11% year-on-year to 1.358 million people.

Passenger traffic at Sheremetyevo Airport decreased by 4.24% year-on-year to 4.343 million people.

Earlier, Rosaviatsiya reported that in January-July Russian airlines transported 62.1 million passengers, which is 1.7% lower than the same period last year.

That means that passenger traffic at Russian airports decreased by 0.3% and amounted to 121.8 million people. At the same time, Rosaviatsiya noted the positive dynamics of passenger traffic of Russian airlines on foreign routes, outside the CIS countries. On these destinations, passenger traffic amounted to 9.7 million people, which is up 7.4% year-on-year.