US Treasury issues license for transactions with Belavia, its subsidiaries

WASHINGTON, September 11. /TASS/. The US Department of the Treasury has issued a general license authorizing financial transactions with the Belarusian airline Belavia and its subsidiary entities, according to a document published on the website of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC).

According to the document, the license also applies to enterprises in which Belavia holds stakes of 50% or more.

Earlier, US Presidential Representative John Coale, during a meeting with Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko, announced that Washington intends to restore its embassy in the country and has lifted sanctions on Belavia.