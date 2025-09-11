Russia’s oil production up by 50,000 bpd in August — OPEC

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. Russia increased oil production by 50,000 barrels per day (bpd) in August 2025, to 9.173 million bpd, and produced 86,000 bpd less than the OPEC+ plan, taking into account compensation and voluntary reductions, according to the September report by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

In August, Russia was supposed to produce 9.259 million bpd of oil, taking into account all voluntary reductions and obligations to compensate for overproduction, and was supposed to compensate for 85,000 bpd of excess production allowed during the period of voluntary reductions as part of the OPEC+ agreements. Thus, production was 86,000 bpd lower than the planned volume.

In July, Russia produced 17,000 bpd more than the volume envisaged by the OPEC+ agreement. According to OPEC data, Russian oil production in the second quarter of 2025 averaged 8.995 million bpd, compared to 8.969 million bpd in the first quarter.

Currently, oil production in Russia is limited by the OPEC+ deal. From the beginning of 2024 to March 2025, Russia's base production quota, taking into account voluntary restrictions, was 8.978 million bpd. This figure did not take into account the commitment to compensate for excess production allowed during the period of voluntary restrictions.

In accordance with the OPEC+ plan, since April 2025, Russia began to gradually increase production every month. Initially, the recovery of production was envisaged until September 2026, but OPEC+ began to increase production at a higher rate amid a favorable situation on the oil market.