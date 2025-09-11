Euro exchange rate exceeds 100 rubles on Russian interbank market first since February

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. The euro exchange rate in the Russian interbank market has surpassed 100 rubles for the first time since February 12, 2025, according to trade data.

As of 10:07 a.m. Moscow time (7:07 a.m. GMT), the euro exchange rate was up by 1.41% at 100.27 rubles. Meanwhile, the dollar exchange rate in the Russian interbank market was up by 1.48% at 85.74 rubles.

By 10:20 a.m. Moscow time (7:20 a.m. GMT) the euro had narrowed gains to 1.4% as it traded at 100.26 rubles, while the dollar exchange rate was flat at 85.74 rubles.