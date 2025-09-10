Ukraine's attacks on Druzhba harm Hungary, not Russia, and are unacceptable — Szijjarto

MINSK, September 10. /TASS/. Kiev’s attacks on the Druzhba oil pipeline harm Hungary and Slovakia, not Russia, and such attacks are unacceptable, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Economic Relations Peter Szijjarto said.

"We have no access to the sea, which means that our routes to oil and gas supplies are limited. We are dependent on imports. Whoever attacks the pipeline is attacking our security, our sovereignty. We have asked Ukraine several times not to do this. The attack on Druzhba does not harm Russia, but Hungary and Slovakia," he said in an interview with the Belarusian TV channel First Information.

In his view, Kiev’s actions are wrong on many levels.

"We give them 40% of their electricity, and they respond with strikes on the oil pipeline. You can't do that," Szijjarto said.

He also said that Hungary had deported the commander of the drone operators who directed the attack on the oil pipeline.

"We can cause big problems for Ukraine. But they know that we won't turn off the switch. Because we don't want innocent families to suffer. These people are not responsible for the harsh actions of their president or the army. The poor people of Ukraine have suffered enough. We don't want to make it worse," the minister explained.