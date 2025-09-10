US oil inventories up 3.9 mln barrels over week — Department of Energy

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. Commercial oil reserves in the US increased by 3.9 mln barrels over the week and amounted to 424.6 mln barrels as of September 5, 2025, the country's Department of Energy reported.

The current stock level is 3% below the five-year average typical for this time of the year, the department added.

As of 5:30 p.m. Moscow time (2:30 p.m. GMT) the price of November futures for Brent oil on London’s ICE was up by 0.81% at $67.07 per barrel while the price of futures for WTI oil with October delivery was up by 0.17% at $63.33 per barrel.