Bank of Russia raises dollar exchange rate to 84.92 rubles for September 11

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia has set the official dollar exchange rate at 84.9211 rubles for September 11, 2025, which is 1 ruble 68 kopecks higher than the previous indicator.

The official euro exchange rate has been raised by 1 ruble 79 kopecks to 99.8246 rubles.

The official yuan exchange rate has been raised by 20 kopecks to 11.8961 rubles.

The official dollar exchange rate exceeded 84 rubles for the first time since April 12, 2025, while the euro exchange rate surpassed 99 rubles first since February 12, 2025.