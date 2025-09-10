Russia taking steps to liberalize visa regime for foreign tourists

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. Russia will continue to consider the possibilities for liberalizing the visa regime for foreign tourists, Nikita Kondratyev, head of the Department of Multilateral Economic Cooperation and Special Projects of the Economic Development Ministry said at an international forum and exhibition on tourism.

"Our country will continue to consider all ways to liberalize the visa regime with foreign partners. In addition to China, we pay great attention to the Persian Gulf countries, we see how the tourist flow from Saudi Arabia and the UAE is growing - this is a five-to six-fold surge compared to what it was two years ago. Tourist flows from Southeast Asia, Malaysia, Indonesia are also growing. We had a low base with these countries - 2,000-3,000 people entered the country, but now these are completely different figures, 10,000-12,000 per year," he said.

The head of the department noted that Russia is creating instruments for foreigners to make payments in the country.

"This is, first of all, the "Tourist Card" project. The first cards have already been issued to Malaysian citizens. We are promoting this tool and doing various business matchings in terms of finding tour operators in Malaysia, Indonesia, and the Persian Gulf countries that are ready to conclude contracts with our banks that issue such cards," Kondratyev said.