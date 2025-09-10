Belarus guarantees transit of oil Hungary needs — Szijjarto

MINSK, September 10. /TASS/. The Hungarian authorities are grateful to Belarus for the fact that Minsk guaranteed the transit of oil needed by Budapest, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto said.

"We are grateful that Belarus did not raise transit prices for oil fivefold as another country that is a member of the EU did (referring to Croatia - TASS). Belarus guaranteed the transit of the oil we need," he told a press conference following a meeting of the Belarusian-Hungarian intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation in Minsk.

Earlier, Szijjarto stressed that the EU had rejected Hungary's request to expand pipeline capacity in Southeastern Europe, while Croatia had raised transit tariffs five times compared to the baseline.