Russia cuts LNG exports to Europe by 4% in eight months

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. Russia’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports to the European Union fell by 4% year-on-year in the first eight months of 2025, coming close to 14 bcm, according to data from the European think tank Bruegel.

EU imports of Russian LNG in January-August totaled about 13.9 bcm, compared with 14.5 bcm a year earlier. In August alone, Russia supplied 1.1 bcm of LNG to Europe, down 22% from July, and below the 1.35 bcm delivered in August 2024.

LNG supplies to the EU from the Americas (the US and Trinidad and Tobago) fell 7% in August compared with July, to 6.8 bcm. However, imports from these countries in January-August surged 52% year-on-year to 57.4 bcm.

Around 14 bcm of LNG was imported into Europe from Africa over the eight-month period, while about 8 bcm came from the Middle East.

According to Bruegel, total EU LNG imports in August stood at 10.1 bcm, which is 13% lower than in July, but 23% higher than a year earlier. Since the start of 2025, EU LNG purchases have risen by a quarter to 96.3 bcm.