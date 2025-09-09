Russia’s budget deficit preliminarily totals $50 bln in January-August — ministry

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Russia’s federal budget deficit amounted to 4.19 trillion rubles ($50 bln), or 1.9% of GDP, in January-August 2025, according to preliminary figures, which is 4.2 trillion rubles lower than in the same period last year, the Finance Ministry reported.

"According to preliminary estimates, federal budget revenues amounted to 23.7 trillion rubles in January-August 2025, up 3% year-on-year," the report said. Federal budget expenditures increased by 21.1% in the reporting period to 27.92 trillion rubles.

The current level of budget deficit is largely due to forward expenditure financing, as well as a decrease in oil and gas revenues, according to the ministry.