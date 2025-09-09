RTS moves to negative territory following regulator's exchange rates publication

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. The RTS Index moved to the negative territory, losing over 0.8% after the publication of official exchange rates by the Bank of Russia, according to trade data. The regulator raised the official dollar exchange rate to 83.24 rubles for September 10. The euro exchange rate was raised to 98.03 rubles, while the yuan exchange rate was raised to 11.69 rubles.

As of 5:18 p.m. Moscow time (2:18 p.m. GMT), the RTS was up by 0.2% at 1,119.99 points, while the MOEX was up by 0.2% at 2,927.41 points.

By 5:28 p.m. Moscow time (2:28 p.m. GMT), the RTS had moved to the negative territory as it traded at 1,108.57 points (-0.82 points), while the MOEX had extended gains to 0.22% reaching 2,929.72 points.

The official dollar exchange rate exceeded 83 rubles for the first time since April 12, 2025, while the euro exchange rate surpassed 98 rubles first since February 13, 2025.