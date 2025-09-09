Bank of Russia raises dollar exchange rate to 83.24 rubles for September 10

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia has set the official dollar exchange rate at 83.2425 rubles for September 10, 2025, which is 90 kopecks higher than the previous indicator.

The official euro exchange rate has been raised by 1 ruble 46 kopecks to 98.0336 rubles.

The official yuan exchange rate has been raised by 22 kopecks to 11.6934 rubles.

The official dollar exchange rate exceeded 83 rubles for the first time since April 12, 2025, while the euro exchange rate surpassed 98 rubles first since February 13, 2025.