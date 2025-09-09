Forecast for Russia’s grain harvest in 2025 remains at 135 mln tons — Deputy PM

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Russia’s grain harvest is still expected to reach 135 million tons as it was forecast earlier, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Patrushev said.

"At the moment, the new harvesting campaign is ongoing in all grain-producing regions. Last week we exceeded the mark of 100 million tons of grain. And today, farmers have already harvested almost 105 million tons. The yield exceeds last year's one. So, the forecast harvest of 135 million tons remains," said Patrushev, whose words are quoted in the report by his office.

According to the Agriculture Ministry, seasonal field work is proceeding according to schedule. It is also reported that other crops are currently being harvested.

"Decent volumes of sunflower, sugar beet, as well as vegetables and potatoes in the organized sector are expected - at the level or higher than in 2024," the Deputy Prime Minister said.

Meanwhile, winter crop sowing has begun in almost half of the regions. It has already been carried out on an area of almost 4 million hectares, and about 20 million hectares are planned for winter crops.

Patrushev added that the government has allocated more than 105 billion rubles ($1.3 bln) for direct support of farmers in 2025. In addition, over 18 billion rubles ($218 mln) have been allocated to subsidize preferential short-term loans directly intended to support seasonal field work. "Such a significant amount has been allocated for the first time," he noted.

"I expect that the Agriculture Ministry and regional leadership will constantly monitor the delivery of funds, as well as the provision of agricultural producers with material and technical resources," Patrushev said.