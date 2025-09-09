Euro exchange rate exceeds 98 rubles on interbank market first since February 13

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. The euro exchange rate in the Russian interbank market has surpassed 98 rubles for the first time since February 13, 2025, according to Finam platform data.

As of 11:27 a.m. Moscow time (8:27 a.m. GMT), the euro exchange rate was up by 1.04% at 98.068 rubles. Meanwhile the dollar exchange rate in the Russian interbank market was up by 1.12% at 83.39 rubles.

By 11:37 a.m. Moscow time (8:37 a.m. GMT), the euro had extended gains to 1.08% as it traded at 98.1 rubles while the dollar was up by 1.12% at 83.39 rubles.