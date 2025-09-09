BUDAPEST, September 9. /TASS/. Hungary plans to sign the "longest-term" contract for the purchase of gas "from the Western direction," Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said.

"Today we are signing another long-term contract for the purchase of natural gas. This will be our longest-term contract for the purchase of natural gas from the western direction," he wrote on his Facebook page (outlawed in Russia due to its ownership by Meta, which has been designated as an extremist organization).

Szijjarto reiterated that his country "always makes serious efforts to diversify" its purchases of natural resources. However, Szijjarto did not specify from which "Western country" Budapest would import gas. Hungary continues to receive the majority of its gas under long-term contracts with Gazprom via the TurkStream pipeline and its branches through Bulgaria and Serbia. In 2022, 4.8 billion cubic meters of gas entered the country via this route. According to Hungarian data, this volume rose to 5.6 billion cubic meters in 2023, and reached a record high of 7.6 billion cubic meters in 2024.