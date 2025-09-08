Rosatom's 10-year order portfolio for new products exceeds target level by 26%

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. The 10-year order portfolio of the Rosatom state corporation for new products (outside the nuclear industry) reached 3 trillion 894.4 billion rubles ($47.2 bln), exceeding the target level by 25.6%, the corporation said un its annual report published on the public reporting portal.

"The corporation's 10-year order portfolio for new products (outside the nuclear industry) reached 3,894.4 billion rubles ($47.2 bln) with a target of 3,100 billion rubles ($37.6 bln), which is 794.4 billion rubles ($9.6 bln) (25.6%) higher than the target level," the report says.

Revenue from new products (outside the nuclear industry) amounted to 1 trillion 473.8 billion rubles ($17.8 bln) with a target of 1 trillion 141.9 billion rubles ($13.8 bln), which is 331.1 billion rubles ($4.02 bln) (29.1%) higher than the target level.