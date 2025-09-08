Yuan exchange rate rises above 11.5 rubles, first time since July 29, 2025

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. The yuan exchange rate on the Moscow Exchange on Monday exceeded 11.5 rubles for the first time since July 29, 2025.

As of 13:40 Moscow time, the yuan rose by 10.1 kopecks to 11.502 rubles. By 13:55 Moscow time, the yuan slowed its growth and was at 11.4895 rubles (+8.85 kopecks).

At the same time, the MOEX index reached 2,914 points (+0.43%), the RTS index grew by 0.43% to 1,125.58 points. Earlier in the day, the dollar exchange rate on the Russian interbank market exceeded 82 rubles for the first time since July 30, 2025, the euro exchange rate exceeded 96 rubles for the first time since April 14, 2025.