Gold price hits all-time high, rises above $3,650 per troy ounce

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. The price of gold futures with delivery in December 2025 on the Comex exchange (part of the New York Mercantile Exchange) has set a new historical maximum, rising above $3,650 per troy ounce, according to the trading platform.

As of 4:48 p.m. Moscow time, gold was trading at $3,650.40 per troy ounce (+0.91%). As of 5:02 p.m. Moscow time, the price growth accelerated to $3,653.90 per troy ounce (+1%).

While gold surges, oil is plunging — the Brent price on the London ICE exchange dropped below $66 per barrel for the first time since August 20. At 3:53 p.m. Moscow time, Brent crude futures with delivery in November 2025 decreased by 2.29% to $65.35 per barrel.