Russia, China discuss joint work in Arctic — Putin

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. Russia is ready to the joint work with China in the Arctic region and such opportunity has already been discussed, President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"We can jointly work in the Arctic region also. By the way, we have also discussed with our Chinese friends the opportunity of working in the trilateral format at some our Arctic fields already now," Putin said.

All these options are being discussed, "they are on the table," Putin said. "A political decision is only needed for that. Nevertheless, it is possible. It will also be mutually beneficial cooperation in the sphere of gas, in the sphere of oil," the Russian leader added.