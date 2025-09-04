Northern Sea Route should be largely unmanned — transport minister

VLADIVOSTOK, September 4. /TASS/. The Northern Sea Route should be largely unmanned, Russia's Transport Minister Andrey Nikitin told the Eastern Economic Forum.

"To a big extent, the Northern Sea Route should be unmanned. <...>The task <…> has engineering problems and solutions, and at the same time there are quite clear infrastructure tasks that we face," he said.

The Northern Sea Route is a shipping route and the main sea line in the Russian Arctic sector. It stretches along northern coasts of Russia across the seas of the Arctic Ocean. The route consolidates European and Far Eastern ports of Russia and navigable river mouths in Siberia into a single transport system. The route’s length is 5,600 km from the Kara Strait to the Providence Bay.

The 10th Eastern Economic Forum takes place in Vladivostok from September 3 to 6 under the theme "The Far East: Cooperation for Peace and Prosperity." The business program will feature more than 100 thematic sessions divided into seven tracks. The forum is expected to bring together over 4,500 participants from more than 70 countries and territories. The Roscongress Foundation is the event's organizer, with TASS as its general information partner.