Russia, China signed documents for 106 bln cubic meters of gas per year — minister

VLADIVOSTOK, September 4. /TASS/. Russia and China signed documents on supplies of 106 bln cubic meters of gas per year in total as a result of the visit of President Vladimir Putin to China, Russian Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilyov said in an interview with Rossiya-24 television at the Eastern Economic Forum.

"We signed agreements with the total volume of supplies of 106 bln cubic meters of gas per year to China. This is a huge alternative to our deliveries to Europe rejected by European partners on their own," he said.

Russia found the solution with delivering gas to the East, Tsivilyov noted. A major breakthrough in developing the energy direction was made together with Chinese partners, he added.