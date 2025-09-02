Sales of new cars in Russia down 25% in January-August to 877,600 units — ministry

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. Sales of new passenger cars, light commercial vehicles (LCV), trucks, and buses in Russia fell by 25% in January-August of this year to 877,600 units, the Industry and Trade Ministry reported. The market of new domestically-produced cars lost 6% to 483,000 units.

In particular, sales of passenger cars decreased by 23% to 768,200 units, LCV sales lost 21% to 66,400 units, while sales of trucks and buses dropped by 56% to 35,960 and by 49% to 7,000 units, respectively.

In August, sales of new vehicles went down by 21% in annual terms to 135,500 units. That said, in monthly terms sales edged up by 1%.