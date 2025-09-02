Russia’s food supplies to China up by 10% yoy in January-July 2025 — ministry

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. Russia’s food supplies to China in January-July 2025 increased by 10% year-on-year, while mutual trade turnover of agricultural products between the countries increased by 14% year-on-year, the press service of the Agriculture Ministry reported.

"Russia and China are strengthening cooperation in the agro-industrial sector. In January-July 2025, trade turnover of agricultural products between our countries increased by 14%. The positive dynamics are, in particular, thanks to the growth of supplies of domestic rapeseed oil, frozen fish, peas, crustaceans, and pork. Overall, over the first seven months, our food exports to China increased by 10%. Russia, in turn, increased purchases of frozen fish and crustaceans, potatoes, peaches, and grapes," the report says.

Russia is interested in further expanding mutual trade and is ready to significantly increase the volume of supplies to the Chinese market.

For this purpose, systematic work is underway to open access for a wider range of livestock and crop products. Last year, more than 100 domestic producers of fish products received the right to export, which significantly expanded the list of seafood supplied to China. In 2025, the parties agreed on protocols regulating the supply of semolina and rye flour from Russia, the ministry said.

Joint work continues to make it possible to export winter wheat, barley and rapeseed, as well as millet, sorghum, lentils, chickpeas and food soybean meal, feed for productive animals, finished meat products from pork and poultry, beef and dairy products to China.

The two countries continue to develop logistics infrastructure. The plan for Russian-Chinese economic cooperation until 2030 provides for the creation of a single logistics space that will ensure barrier-free and fast movement of goods. The key element in this task is the Trans-Baikal Grain Terminal, the Agriculture Ministry said.