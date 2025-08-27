Russian GDP to grow by at least 1.5% in 2025 — Finance Minister

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. Russian GDP will grow by at least 1.5% this year as estimated by the Ministry of Economic Development, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said at the meeting of President Vladimir Putin with the government.

"Indeed, if we see rather tough conditions of pursuing the monetary policy this year, we see nevertheless that economic growth rates will be at least 1.5% this year, at least according to the estimate of the Ministry of Economic Development," Siluanov said.

The press service of the Ministry of Economic Development told reporters in its turn that the work on the macroeconomic forecast continues and the updated figures will be presented soon.