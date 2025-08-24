Kursk NPP’s third unit unloaded by 50% — Rosenergoatom

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. The third unit of the Kursk nuclear power plant (NPP) has been unloaded by half after a downed drone fell down, the press service of Rosenergoatom reported.

"When falling, the drone detonated, as a result of which the transformer of own needs was damaged. The local fire was extinguished by fire crews. As a result, power unit No. 3 was unloaded by 50%. There were no casualties," according to the report published on the concern’s Telegram channel.

The radiation background at the industrial site of the Kursk NPP and the adjacent territory has not changed and corresponds to natural values, the press service noted.