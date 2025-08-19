Russia’s Nizhny Novgorod Region plans to launch direct flights to China

KAZAN, August 19. /TASS/. Russia’s Nizhny Novgorod Region intends to deepen its partnership with China in the fields of mechanical engineering, education, and agriculture, and is also considering the possibility of establishing direct air connection, Dmitry Starostin, the regional government’s deputy chairman, said.

“We would very much like to see more intensive and concrete negotiations begin on the possibility of establishing direct air links. Naturally, we are interested in this, and if our Chinese partners present at today's meeting are also interested and ready to discuss this in more detail, we will be very happy,” Starostin said at the "SPROUTS: Russia and China — Mutually Beneficial Cooperation" international forum.

He emphasized the importance of developing cooperation with China in the scientific sphere. "We would like to establish joint educational institutions and laboratories. We will continue to work on this,” the official said, adding that the two sides have already reached specific agreements in education, including the creation of the world-class IT campus named Neimark.

Additionally, Starostin mentioned that projects involving Chinese participation are underway in agriculture, particularly in the Voznesensk district of the region, showcasing China's active economic presence in the area.

"We are, of course, cooperating in mechanical engineering. This field is constantly evolving, as certain decisions at the federal level lead to changes in the domestic market. Chinese and Russian manufacturers of various types of equipment, machinery, and automotive equipment are watching this closely. We will continue our work in this area," Starostin added.

The "SPROUTS: Russia and China — Mutually Beneficial Cooperation" international forum is being held in Kazan on August 18-19. The business program includes about 100 events, 70 of which are business sessions. Participants will discuss topics related to the economy, industry, education, culture, finance, investment, transport corridor development, agriculture, and tourism. Around 10,000 people are expected to attend.

TASS is the event’s general information partner.