Russian stock indices rising on Tuesday — market data

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. Russian stock indices ended the trading session on Tuesday with the upward dynamics, according to market data.

The ruble-denominated MOEX Russia Index gained 0.49% to 2,965.66 points. The dollar-denominated RTS Index ticked up by 0.59% to 1,162.77 points. The yuan lost two kopecks to 11.15 rubles.

"The MOEX Russia Index is growing towards the end of trading under influence of the meeting of President [of the United States Donald] Trump with EU leaders. The MOEX Russia Index takes a lead from the decline on Monday." Denis Obukhov from the Pervaya Management Company said. "Geopolitics and expectations of a new round of trilateral talks remain in the focus of investors. The monetary policy of the Bank of Russia continues to be one of key factors of the market sentiment. Weekly inflation data will be posted as early as tomorrow," he added.

BCS Investment World believes the MOEX Russia Index will be in the range of 2,950 - 3,025 points tomorrow. Freedom Finance Global expects the MOEX Russia Index to be within 2,900-3,000 points on August 20.