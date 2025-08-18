Yakutia opens Evenki rituals ethnic complex

YAKUTSK, August 18. /TASS/. A ritual and ceremonial ethnic complex in the open air started working in Yakutia's Oleneksky District. The complex is designed for performance of Evenk rituals, the region's Governor Aisen Nikolaev wrote on Telegram.

"A new ethnic complex, Dagaman Bugala - which means Approaching the Universe - has opened in the village of Olenek. It is a symbol of respect for the Evenki people's history and traditions. Dagaman Bugala is a unique complex of indigenous peoples, where they can conduct rituals, turn to sacred stones for advice and blessing. Every detail is filled with deep meaning, and carefully reflects the people's mentality and spiritual wealth," the post reads.

At the ethnic complex, he continued, children will learn the culture of their ancestors, and adults will share wisdom and experience. The center, created for the district's 90th anniversary, the local government said, features the Savekmo sanctuary, uras (traditional dwellings of the Sakha people), and nine ancestral totems - large stones.

"Each item is of a special purpose, and local stones are used in unique spiritual practices. The work to find and deliver the sacred stones has continued for more than four years, they have been brought from different locations, and each weighs about three tons. Visitors will learn the Evenki culture, rituals," the Ilkit center's manager Vladislav Semenov said.

About Russia's northern peoples

The Oleneksky Evenki National District is located in Yakutia's north-west, beyond the Arctic Circle. It takes about 10.1% of the region's territory. Main occupations are reindeer husbandry, fishing and hunting, and animal husbandry. The Evenks, also known as the Tungus, are one of the ancient peoples of the North. According to the national census of 2020, more than 24,000 Evenks live in Yakutia.

Presently, about 40 low-numbered indigenous peoples of the North, Siberia and the Far East live in Russia - about 260,000 people in the country's 28 regions. In compliance with the Russian law, they all enjoy a special status and special rights.