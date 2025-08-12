Turkey suggests canceling all-you-can-eat format to reduce food waste

ISTANBUL, August 12. /TASS/.Turkish authorities are discussing an option of replacing the traditional all-you-can-eat format in hotels and restaurants as part of combating food waste, the Sabah newspaper says.

"We will send a comprehensive report to the president and then to relevant institutions," member of the Presidential Council and the head of the Turkey’s All Restaurants and Tourism Professionals Association Ramazan Bingol said.

"Certain legislative measures may be adopted when the parliament receives the report. In particular, the a la carte format can step in to the All Inclusive system in hotels," he added.