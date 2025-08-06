Trump says US may lift 25% tariffs on India over purchases of Russian oil

WASHINGTON, August 7. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has suggested that Washington might eventually cancel the additional 25% tariffs imposed on India for buying Russian oil, he told reporters at the White House.

"We’ll determine that later, but right now they [India] are paying a 50% tariff," Trump responded when asked whether the US would revoke the tariffs if Washington reaches a settlement with Moscow on the Ukraine conflict.

When asked if the US may impose additional tariffs on China, Trump responded: "It may happen. I mean, I don’t know. I can’t tell you yet, but we did it with India."

The Washington administration has imposed additional tariffs in the amount of 25% on India in connection with its purchase of Russian oil. In addition to the US’s decision taken earlier to impose a 25% tariff on Indian goods, the rate for the South Asian republic will now be 50%. The Indian Foreign Ministry said that India considers the US’ decision unfair and regrettable and assured that it will take all actions necessary to protect its national interests.