Apple to invest $100 bln in domestic manufacturing in the US

NEW YORK, August 6. /TASS/. US tech giant Apple plans to invest an additional $100 bln in domestic manufacturing, Bloomberg reported.

According to the agency, the announcement could be made at the White House on Wednesday, with Apple CEO Tim Cook expected to attend. The funds will be used, among other purposes, to expand the production of components for Apple devices within the United States.

Previously, Apple had pledged $500 bln in investments into the US economy over a four-year period. With the new initiative, the company’s total committed investment now stands at $600 bln.

Since returning to the White House, US President Donald Trump has repeatedly stated that Apple should localize its manufacturing operations in the United States.