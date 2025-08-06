Trump imposes additional 25% tariffs on India for purchasing oil from Russia

WASHINGTON, August 6. /TASS/. The Washington administration is imposing additional tariffs in the amount of 25% on India in connection with its purchase of Russian oil, with similar measures potentially coming against other countries as well. A respective executive order has been signed by US President Donald Trump, as published on the website of the White House.

The US leader determined "that it is necessary and appropriate to impose an additional ad valorem duty on imports of articles of India, which is directly or indirectly importing Russian Federation oil," the document reads. "As consistent with applicable law, articles of India imported into the customs territory of the United States shall be subject to an additional ad valorem rate of duty of 25%," according to the document. Similar tariffs may be imposed on other countries importing oil from Russia as well, the order said.

The Secretary of Commerce, in coordination with the Secretary of State and the Secretary of the Treasury "shall determine whether any other country is directly or indirectly importing Russian Federation oil," according to the document. Based on this, the US President will be given recommendations on whether he should "impose an additional ad valorem rate of duty of 25% on imports of articles of that country." This all concerns not only crude oil from Russia, but also petroleum products, the Washington administration noted.

"Should a foreign country retaliate against the United States in response to this action," the US leader "may modify this order to ensure the efficacy of the actions herein ordered," according to the document.

Trump said earlier that as India had imposed high tariffs on the US, it was not acting like a "good trade partner." On August 4, he said that he would substantially raise tariffs on India for buying and re-selling Russian oil. Earlier, he announced 25% tariffs on Indian goods. The Indian Foreign Ministry condemned the move as unjustified, saying that Western countries used to encourage such trade and continued to purchase goods and services from Russia themselves.