China hardly stops buying Russian oil because of Trump’s threats — SCMP

HONG KONG, , August 6. /TASS/. China will not probably stop buying Russian oil despite threats of US President Donald Trump to introduce high duties for countries importing Russian energy resources, experts told the South China Morning Post (SCMP) news outlet.

"China’s strategic goals require a stable and secure supply of critical resources such as oil", said Matt Gertken, chief geopolitical strategist at Canada-based BCA Research. Russian oil will continue flowing to the south in the long run, the expert noted.

China and Russia can trade in oil in their own currencies, which will help to bypass US secondary sanctions, said Li Lifan, the Russia and Central Asia expert at the Shanghai Social Sciences.

Russia is the main source of oil imports for China and delivered 108.5 mln metric tons or 19.6% of total oil imports in 2024, the SCMP added.