Up to 5 mln jobs in Indonesia could have been lost due to 32% US tariffs — minister

TOKYO, August 5. /TASS/. Up to 5 mln people in Indonesia could have lost their jobs if the United States had imposed 32% import tariffs on Indonesian goods, according to Airlangga Hartarto, Indonesia’s Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs.

"If a 32% tariff had been implemented, we could have faced 5 mln layoffs. At a 19% tariff, there will be no layoffs," the Antara news agency quoted him as saying.

In early July, US President Donald Trump sent letters to leaders of several countries, including Indonesia, announcing his intention to impose additional tariffs starting August 1. The proposed US tariffs on Indonesian goods were initially set at 32%. In response, Indonesian authorities expressed readiness to increase imports of US oil, gas, and agricultural products in exchange for reduced trade barriers. Following a trade agreement with Jakarta, Washington lowered the tariff rate on Indonesian goods from 32% to 19%.