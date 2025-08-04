Trump says he would increase tariffs on India for Russian oil import

WASHINGTON, August 4. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said that he would significantly raise tariffs for India for imports and "resale" of Russian oil.

"India is not only buying massive amounts of Russian oil, they are then, for much of the oil purchased, selling it on the open market for big profits," he wrote on the Truth Social.

"Because of this, I will be substantially raising the tariff paid by India to the USA," he added.

Trump said earlier that the US introduces 25% trade tariffs for India.