Aeroflot cancels 54 round flights for July 28 — Transport Ministry

MOSCOW, July 28. /TASS/. Aeroflot has canceled 54 round flights for today and will perform 206 out of 260 flights scheduled for this Monday, the Russian Ministry of Transport said.

The priority is given to flights with the destination in the Far East, Kaliningrad, Sochi, Mineralnye Vody, and to international flights.