Aeroflot operated 76 out of 123 scheduled flights to and from Moscow by midday

MOSCOW, July 28. /TASS/. Russia’s Aeroflot airline operated 76 flights out of 123 scheduled to/from the Sheremetyevo airport between 00:00 Moscow time and 12:00 Moscow time on July 28 amid a failure in information systems, the airline reported.

"Aeroflot operated 76 flights out of 123 scheduled to/from Sheremetyevo between 00:00 Moscow time and 12:00 on July 28," the statement said.

The airline asked passengers of cancelled flights not to arrive at the departure airport, specifying that the possibility of issuing refunds and reissuing tickets will be available after the airline's services resume.

Currently, only tickets for special categories of passengers are being reissued at the Sheremetyevo Airport such as passengers and groups with children, unaccompanied children, passengers with disabilities, participants of the special military operation and passengers traveling by transfer.

Earlier Aeroflot reported that there was a failure in the operation of its information systems. Service interruptions are possible, and due to the failure, a forced adjustment to the flight schedule is expected, including by postponing and canceling. At the moment, 49 pairs of flights are known to have been cancelled.