UK to lower price cap for Russian oil, following EU — Chancellor

LONDON, July 18. /TASS/. The United Kingdom will support the decision made by the European Union to lower the price cap for Russian oil from $60 to $47.6 a barrel, Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves said, cited by Reuters.

"The UK and its EU allies are turning the screw on," she said at the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting in Ballito, South Africa.

The EU introduced the 18th package of anti-Russian sanctions earlier. In particular, the price cap for Russian oil was lowered from $60 to $47.6 per barrel.