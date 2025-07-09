Nvidia becomes first company in history with $4 trillion market capitalization

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. US graphics processor developer Nvidia has become the first company in history to reach a market capitalization of $4 trillion, according to ranking data published on the TradingView platform.

According to the platform, at the close of trading on Wednesday, Nvidia’s market capitalization stood at $4 trillion, with the company’s shares trading on the NASDAQ exchange at $164.74 (+2.34%). Nvidia currently tops the global ranking of the world’s most valuable publicly traded companies. In comparison, Microsoft, ranked second globally, has a market capitalization of $3.73 trillion, with shares trading at $502.26 (+1.14%).

Nvidia is an American technology company specializing in the development of graphics processors and other chips. Founded in 1993, it is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The company’s products are widely used in the artificial intelligence sector, the video game industry, and the automotive market.