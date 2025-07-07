Minsk proposes considering integration of digital currency platforms in BRICS

MINSK, July 7. /TASS/. The Belarusian side has proposed to BRICS countries to consider the integration of central banks’ digital currency platforms, Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov said during the expanded session of the 17th BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro.

"We support efforts to create a multi-level settlement system that combines innovative payment instruments with reliable security mechanisms. In order to improve the financial infrastructure of the BRICS member countries, Belarus proposes to consider the possibility of integrating central bank digital currency platforms as they become legally and technically ready for integration," the press service of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry quoted him as saying.

According to him, Minsk supports proposals on organizing interaction between financial and other message transmission systems of BRICS countries. "The New Development Bank is the most important element of the emerging financial architecture of BRICS. In March of this year, Belarus sent an official request to join its members," the top Belarusian diplomat noted.

Ryzhenkov pointed out that BRICS countries demonstrate a high level of readiness to expand cooperation on financial transactions in three key areas, such as increasing transactions in national currencies, harmonizing financial markets and ensuring the cybersecurity of payment systems. "These initiatives are already moving into the practical plane. Bilateral agreements on mutual settlements, development of common standards and creation of a secure financial infrastructure are becoming the basis for building a sovereign economic architecture. Belarus is ready to contribute to the development of these projects," the Belarusian foreign minister said.

He also emphasized that Belarus’ geopolitical position in Eurasia opens up broad prospects for cooperation in the field of logistics. "Our country is ready to become a platform for the creation of modern logistics hubs, where advanced technologies, including blockchain and the Internet of Things, will be used to build transparent and efficient supply chains," the top diplomat explained.

Additionally, Ryzhenkov pointed out that Belarus views "artificial intelligence as an integral part of technological sovereignty" and opposes "technological monopolization and digital colonialism." "We are convinced that BRICS, which unites technology leaders with enormous scientific potential, should take an active position in forming global rules for the development and use of AI," he concluded.