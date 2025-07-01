Russia, China to develop river-sea transport channel between regions

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. Russia and China plan to develop the river-sea transport channel connecting the Northeast China and the Russian Far East, the Russian Ministry of Transport said after the meeting of the Sino-Russian subcommittee on transport cooperation held in Tianjin.

"The passenger traffic of water transport grew more than twofold last year. It was agreed to develop the river-sea transport channel between the Northeast China and the Russian Far East," the ministry said.

The topic of motor transport was also discussed at the meeting. The turnover climbed above 2.5 mln metric tons in five months of this year. Chinese counterparts promptly consider requests for additional transportation permits, the ministry noted.

Rail transportation shows growth. In 2024, the volume of transportation with China increased by 9% and over 5 months of 2025 - by 7.2%.

The parties also discussed an upgrade of crossing points at the meeting, with the transfer of Kani-Kurgan, Pogranichny and Kraskino to the 24-hour operating conditions.