Trading volume in Moscow Exchange markets reaches $1.6 trillion in June

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. The total trading volume on the Moscow Exchange markets in June 2025 amounted to 125.9 trillion rubles ($1.6 trillion), the Moscow Exchange’s press service said.

According to the exchange, the trading volume of stocks, depositary receipts, and capital units in June amounted to 2.6 trillion rubles ($33.1 bln). The average daily trading volume was 97.1 bln rubles ($1.2 bln). Transactions during weekend trading totaled 88.9 bln rubles ($1.1 bln) or 3.4% of the total volume of trading in the stock market in June 2025.

The trading volume of bonds reached 3.2 trillion rubles ($40.8 bln), excluding overnight bonds. The average daily trading volume was 105.2 bln rubles ($1.3 bln). The total volume of bond placements and buybacks amounted to 1.8 trillion rubles ($22.9 bln), including the volume of overnight bond placements worth 340.4 bln rubles ($4.33 bln), the press service informed.

The trading volume on the options and futures market reached 10.2 trillion rubles ($130 bln). The average daily trading volume was 485.9 bln rubles ($6.2 bln), the press release noted.

The trading volume on the money market was 98.1 trillion rubles ($1.24 trillion), the average daily volume of transactions was 4.7 trillion rubles ($59.9 bln). In the total trading volume on the money market, the volume of repo transactions with the central counterparty reached 44.2 trillion rubles ($563.1 bln), the volume of repo transactions with clearing participation certificates was 43 trillion rubles ($547.8 bln).