Russian stock indices growing on Monday — market data

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. Russian stock indices ended the trading session on Monday with upward dynamics, according to market data.

The ruble-denominated MOEX Russia Index added 0.04% to 2,848.44 points. The dollar-denominated RTS Index moved up by 0.18% to 1,144.28 points. The yuan increased to 10.939 rubles.

"Key influence <...> stems from expectations in respect of softening of the monetary policy of the Bank of Russia," Alexander Shepelev from BCS Investment World said.

"Prices of individual securities react to corporate events, particularly to resolutions of shareholders as regards the dividends," Denis Obukhov from the Pervaya management company said.

The MOEX Russia is expected to be within 2,775-2,7875 points tomorrow, BCS Investment World said.