Russian ministry launches multilanguage app for foreigners entry

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. The Russian Ministry of Digital Development has launched the ruID, a new multimedia app for foreigners that can be used in particular to submit an application for entry to Russia.

"The new multilanguage mobile app for foreigners ruID was launched. It is possible to submit an application for entry to Russia, check entry restrictions and generate a digital profile to receive state services in our country with its help," the ministry told reporters.

The app can be downloaded in RuStore, Google Play, AppGallery and App Store, the ministry said. It Is available in English, Armenian, Kazakh, Kyrgyz, Russian, Tajik and Uzbek languages.