Russia ranks among best in world in terms of youth unemployment — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 20. /TASS/. Russia is among the best in the world in terms of youth unemployment, with an indicator of about 7.5%, President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Employment is growing among young people who are just entering the labor market and getting their first job. Russia is among the best in the world in terms of youth unemployment; we have it at about 7.5%," the Russian leader noted.

According to Putin, youth unemployment is 16% in France and 11% in the UK. "Youth unemployment is the most acute economic and social problem in the world. In Russia, as we see, we are generally managing to follow the right path. I think we can say that we are solving this issue," the president added.

