Putin highlights strategic partnership between Russia, South Africa

ST. PETERSBURG, June 19. /TASS/. Russia-South Africa relations are based on mutual respect, equality and strategic partnership, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with the African nation’s Deputy President Paul Mashatile.

"Please allow me to warmly welcome you all to St. Petersburg, Russia. Ties between Russia and South Africa are successfully developing based on the principles of comprehensive strategic partnership, equality and mutual respect. We maintain regular contact with the South African president, Mr. Cyril Ramaphosa," the Russian leader pointed out.

Putin noted that last year, he and Ramaphosa had held substantive talks on the sidelines of a BRICS summit in the Russian city of Kazan, outlining steps to further boost cooperation. This year, a South African delegation is taking part in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"I know that the program of your visit to Russia is rather extensive. You have already begun your work at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. I’ve been told that just a couple of hours ago, you took part in a Russian-South African business dialogue event. I have been briefed on your Moscow meeting with the Russian prime minister, Mr. Mishutsin. A meeting is also expected with the speaker of the Russian parliament’s lower house," Putin added.

He emphasized that the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum was a good platform for expanding ties and meeting with partners, both from Russia and other countries.