BRICS Bank entry requests by Colombia, Uzbekistan approved — NDB president Rousseff

ST. PETERSBURG, June 18. /TASS/. The management of BRICS New Development Bank (NDB) has already approved entry requests by Colombia and Uzbekistan, with membership of Ethiopia and Indonesia under consideration, head of the financial organization Dilma Rousseff said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Two countries have already been selected as members, those are Uzbekistan and Colombia. Requests by two countries, Ethiopia and Indonesia, are under consideration," she said.

Rousseff also thanked the Russian leader for support in her re-election as head of the bank.

The bank is facing the main task of promoting the expansion of the use of local currencies by BRICS members, as well as developing new platforms, including digital ones, to ensure trade interaction based on national currencies, she noted.

Putin and Rousseff met at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).