Russia endeavors to expand cooperation with South Africa — PM

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. Moscow seeks after expanding cooperation with Pretoria in a number of areas, including industry, energy and agriculture, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at the meeting with Vice President of South Africa Paul Mashatile.

"We attach great importance to the buildup of cooperation with South Africa," Mishustin said. "We support fulfillment of agreements between leaders of Russia and South Africa on expansion of cooperation down the line of the governments. This refers to industry, energy, agriculture, digital economy and, certainly, humanitarian cooperation," he noted. "We suggest exploring new cooperation projects in the mixed intergovernmental committee," the Russian Prime Minister said.

The Russian Prime Minister also mentioned the planned visit of Mashatile to the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. "It is very important that a special session will be held at the forum on development of business and investment cooperation between Russia and South Africa," Mishustin added.